Manchester United will return to the charge with almost all its internationals already available. Vincent Kompany’s Burnley is marching triumphantly through the English second division, and if everything continues like this both teams will meet again next season in the Premier League. On Wednesday they meet in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.
The red devils will have two great absences: Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane. Both footballers played the World Cup final yesterday. The Argentine center-back came out world champion and will not join the Mancunian discipline for a few days. Nor do we expect the Portuguese or English players who lost in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. We will see the eleven that Erik Ten Hag manages to put together. They face their first meeting without Cristiano Ronaldo.
Dubravka, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Williams, Eriksen, McTominay, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Martial and Elanga.
Burnley, for their part, is completing an excellent campaign in the Championship. They are indisputable leaders and have accumulated 46 goals in 23 games. They have only been defeated twice, and they come from winning this weekend 3-1 against Middlesbrough. The team’s top scorer is being Jay Rodriguez.
Muric, Roberts, Harwood, Beyer, Maatsen, Benson, Cullen, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, and Jay Rodriguez
Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
