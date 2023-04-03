After the match against Newcastle, Manxhester United will play a new match but this time at their stadium, Old Trafford, where they will receive a visit from Brentford for the match corresponding to day 7 of the English league championship.
Those coached by Erik Ten Hag will seek to continue adding three points while Brentford hopes to surprise at United’s stadium. Below all the information of interest for this match.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Wednesday April 5
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope. None of them will broadcast the game live, but they will offer you all the information about the results of European football.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
newcastle
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
3-1 win
|
FA Cup
|
Real Betis
|
0-1 win
|
UEL
|
southampton
|
0-0 Draw
|
Premier League
|
Real Betis
|
4-1 win
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
3-3 Draw
|
Premier League
|
leicester
|
1-1 Draw
|
Premier League
|
southampton
|
0-2 win
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1-0 loss
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
3-2 win
|
Premier League
Manchester United arrives with a series of casualties for this match such as: Tom Heaton, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. Casemiro will not be present because he has to serve a sanction.
Ajer, Janelt and Lewis Potter will not be able to attend this match against Manchester United
DeGea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Martial; Weghorst
David Raya; Hickey, Janson, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Mbeumo, Toney
Manchester Utd 2-1 brentford
