Manchester United dreams of continuing to climb the rankings. The Mancunians did not start the season well, but right now they are very entrenched within the Champions League positions. Everything indicates that his goal is to achieve third place.
David De Gea, Marcus Rashford/David Rogers/GettyImages
Nobody expected a few months ago the high level that this Manchester United is showing. The team led by Erik Ten Hag is currently fourth, two points behind third and with one game less.
There are already 10 victories in 16 days having achieved victory against some of the greats. It is the only team in the entire Premier League that has managed to snatch a win from Arsenal.
De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Antony and Martial
Casemiro/Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages
They are two points from relegation, and even so their season is turning out to be much better than expected. It seems complicated that they can get something positive out of Old Trafford, but the mentality of the cherries is always a very important weapon.
Travers, Anthony, Smith Senesi, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma, Billing, Cook, Moore, and Solanke.
Dominic Solanke, Marc Guehi/Dan Istitene/GettyImages
Leave a Reply