Barcelona is risking its life at Old Trafford this Thursday. Xavi will travel to Manchester with three very important casualties, those of Pedri, Gavi and Ousmane Dembélé. Only victory is worth it to the culés, a defeat in Anglo-Saxon lands would make them fail another year in Europe. Here we leave you everything you should know about the game:
City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Thursday February 23
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: Movistar +
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Fox Sports Mexico
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: FuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN
live streaming: TUDN APP, VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
United have such a competitive team that even with Martial, Antony, Eriksen, Maguire and Van de Beek out, they can draw an eleven to compete against Barcelona one on one. Playing at home is one of the Red Devils’ strengths.
Barcelona travels to Manchester with the loss of three starters. Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri due to injury, and Gavi due to accumulation of cards. Xavi will have to manage the eleven very well to have a chance of being in the round of 16.
Manchester United 2-1 Barcelona.
