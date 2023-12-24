Boxing Day 2023 is coming and, as always, great games are expected in the Premier League. Manchester United closes the year at home against the fashionable rival, Aston Villa. Emery's men could end the year as leaders with a victory, and Manchester United moves away from the European positions. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Manchester United vs Aston Villa played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Old Trafford
Date: Tuesday, December 26
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 09:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on television in Argentina?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on television in Mexico?
DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-0 draw
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Champions League
|
Bournemouth
|
Defeat 0-3
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2-1 victory
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
1-1 draw
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
Victory 1-2
|
Premier League
|
Zrijinski
|
1-1 draw
|
Conference League
|
Arsenal
|
1-0 victory
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-0 victory
|
Premier League
As throughout the season, Manchester United fails to string together good results frequently, and right now they are in a complicated situation. The 2-0 defeat against West Ham takes them away from the European zone, and erases the effort made to get a draw against Liverpool.
For its part, Aston Villa achieved a valuable draw in the last minute against Sheffield, but seeing the tie between Arsenal and Liverpool they surely know little. With a victory they could close the year leading the Premier League.
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes; Rashfors, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Aston Villa: Emi Martínez; Matty Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Lucas Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey, Ramsey; Diaby, Ollie Watkins.
Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa. The work that Emery has done with Aston Villa is worthy of recognition, and with the possibility of closing the year as leaders of the championship they have a very interesting incentive.
