The Manchester United he intends to sell Anthony Martial this summer. The Frenchman has racked up 83 goals in 283 appearances but is no longer part of Ten Hag’s plans. The idea of Red Devils is to surrender it for 25 million pounds. Second TeamTalk, the English club is thinking about his replacement. The name in pole position is Moussa Dembele, Lyon striker who will be a free agent from July. On the French there are also theAston Villa and the Borussia Monchengladbach.