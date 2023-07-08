Erik ten Hag still doesn’t know who will own Manchester United next season, making the transfer business even more difficult than usual this summer.
The lack of clarity around the possible new owners of United continues throughout the transfer period, making it difficult to predict how the Red Devils will line up next season. Despite closing the deal on Mason Mount, Ten Hag is desperate for more reinforcements.
With this in mind, let’s take a look at the positions the Red Devils should bolster in the trade window when the belt loosens.
David de Gea and Manchester United will part ways after 12 years together. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract expired on June 30 and although he accepted the renewal offer from the Red Devils, the club ended up withdrawing it.
After this, there was no understanding to prolong their relationship and De Gea left Manchester United as a free agent. Faced with this situation, the English club has no choice but to launch into the market in search of a new goalkeeper to replace the Spanish.
André Onana, of Inter, seems to be the priority target of Ten Hag. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is anxious to make it to the Theater of Dreams. In the Champions League final, despite the defeat, Onana perfectly demonstrated his ability to come out from behind, and the goalkeeper even surpassed Ederson’s passing ability. Ten Hag will have purred seeing such a technical display.
Since the first day of Harry Maguire’s United career, the knives have been sharp and the centre-back has been unable to shake off the criticism that has fallen on his feet. Admittedly, the 30-year-old defender hasn’t helped himself at times, and Sevilla’s 3-0 defeat of the Red Devils in the Europa League last season is a case in point.
With the rumors that put him away from Manchester, and Eric Bailly also as a possible reinforcement, United could be left with only three options for the center of defense. Luke Shaw performed admirably at center back last season, but Ten Hag will want to keep him at left-back next term.
This means that the Dutchman will need another option in the squad next season, especially considering the increased workload that the Champions League entails. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, their main target, Kim Min-jae, is on his way to Bayern Munich, so they may have to resort to alternative options.
Monaco’s Axel Disasi could be one of the players to watch in the coming weeks.
One of the best deals United did last summer was bringing Casemiro from Real Madrid.
The Brazilian destroyer adapted effortlessly to his new surroundings and became a surprising goal threat from set pieces too. It was a brilliant debut season in the Premier League for the defensive midfielder, proving the doubters, mainly Graeme Souness, wrong.
However, Casemiro will turn 32 next February and is constantly receiving yellow cards, meaning his minutes could be limited next season. Last season he played 51 games for the Red Devils, and next season he would expect a little more help from his teammates.
Ten Hag’s side certainly looked weaker in his absence, and United might regret not looking for a younger alternative to share his minutes when necessary. The addition of a guy like Romeo Lavia would be an ideal situation for the club, offering competition and allowing a young holding midfielder to be mentored by one of the biggest in the business.
There is no doubt that where United most needs strengthening is in the center forward position.
With Harry Kane an increasingly unlikely target, links have since emerged with the Serie A trio of Dusan Vlahovic, Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen. While all of them are expensive, they would be a clear upgrade for the Red Devils’ hard-hitting striker.
Wout Weghorst’s emergency loan last January turned out to be more foolish than coup, while Anthony Martial’s physical condition prevented him from finding form or consistency. Ten Hag will be eager to hone his offensive weapons next season, which could help ease the scoring burden on Marcus Rashford’s shoulders.
If United can only sign one more player on the market, it basically has to be a striker.
