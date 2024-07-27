After finishing the season in great form by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether Erik Ten Hag should continue or not. Manchester United, after much thought, meditation and analysis, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years, as teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English footballing table.
Manchester United are continuing to shape their squad for the 2024-2025 season, having already spent around €100 million on players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. According to Express, the Old Trafford club are interested in Neco Williams, a 23-year-old Welsh full-back from Nottingham Forest. Williams, who made 32 official appearances last season, is under contract until June 2025. United believe Williams can be a valuable addition to strengthen their defence in the upcoming campaign.
Manchester United are looking for a replacement for Casemiro and have set their sights on Frenchmen Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid. After securing the signing of Leny Yoro, the Red Devils believe that these players could be perfect to fill the shoes of the Brazilian, who has not reached the expected level at Old Trafford. Although United would be willing to invest 80 million euros in one of these midfielders, Real Madrid are not worried and are confident of keeping them, unless they receive a much more attractive offer and the players want to change teams.
Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield and have set their sights on Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand. Initially interested in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, the Red Devils have decided to explore other options due to the Uruguayan’s high cost. Hjulmand, who has had a fine season with Sporting and the Danish national team, is a cheaper option. The Dane is under contract until 2028 and has previously been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. United will hope Hjulmand can fill the void that Casemiro could leave in midfield.
Manchester United, with their considerable financial power, are interested in signing centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen on such a move. Despite an initial offer of €40m, Bayern Munich are demanding €50m plus bonuses to consider selling the Dutch defender. De Ligt, a former Ajax and Juventus player, could be a significant reinforcement for United’s defence, which has already spent on signings such as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. The English club are determined to invest to strengthen their squad.
After signing Leny Yoro, Manchester United are still looking to bolster their defence and have set their sights on Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. The 25-year-old defender, who has played a bit part for Chelsea, could be available for sale. United need to cover the departures of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala and see Chalobah as a viable option. As well as United’s interest, Chalobah has been linked with Crystal Palace and Fulham, although he seems more likely to join Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.
Without a club after his contract with FC Barcelona expires, Marcos Alonso is looking for a new challenge. Manchester United have shown interest in the versatile defender, according to the Manchester Evening News. Alonso, known for his ability to play both left-back and centre-back, could strengthen United’s defence. In addition, the club is also considering David Hancko, followed by Atletico Madrid. Alonso, who had a notable performance at Chelsea, is waiting to decide his future and could return to the Premier League with the Red Devils.
PSG are interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for the 2024-2025 season. Sancho, who returned to United after a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, has caught the attention of the French club. According to The Mirror, Manchester United have valued the player at £40m (€47.5m), a lower figure compared to the €85m they paid in 2021. PSG, looking to strengthen their squad, see Sancho as a viable option for their plans, although it remains to be seen whether the transfer will go through.
