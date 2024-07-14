After finishing the season in great form by winning the FA Cup, the biggest question was whether Erik Ten Hag should continue or not. Manchester United, after much thought, meditation and analysis, made the decision to continue with the Dutch coach as captain of the ship at Old Trafford. Thus, the club’s next objective is to improve the performance of a squad that has not reigned in the Premier League or the Champions League for years, as teams such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool have consolidated themselves at the top of the English footballing table.
The Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt is in the spotlight, and Manchester United have been very interested in him since the transfer market began. The centre-back would be keen to land at Old Trafford. However, Bayern Munich, who have not refused to do anything yet, are not planning to give the player away and have set a starting price for him. The player, who has played for Ajax and Juventus, is valued by the Bavarian side at around 50 million euros in order to recoup a large part of the 67 million euros they paid for him. De Ligt was reportedly requested by Erik Ten Hag, who since his renewal plans to incorporate into his squad the man who was already his star centre-back at Ajax.
The summer transfer market is in full swing and Manchester United, in particular, could see a number of players leave Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford, according to talkSPORT, could be the most high-profile sale, with PSG interested in him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe. Erik Ten Hag’s renewal will be key to kicking off the big decisions in the market as clubs look to bolster their squads.
Ademola Lookman was the player to stand out in the Europa League final. His great performance in the match against Bayer Leverkusen made Atalanta champions, causing a sensation in Europe over his signing. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing him and the approximate amount for the transfer is around 60 million euros. Teams like Liverpool and Chelsea also want him.
Jadon Sancho is the player who went out on loan to Borussia Dortmund and who in Germany would do anything to get the player back. The only problem is that Juventus have joined the fight for the player’s services, and so far nothing is known other than that Manchester United are asking for around 55 million euros for him.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth team player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the player is valued, according to Relevo.
