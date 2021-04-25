Manchester United tied at home with Leeds in the 33rd round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, April 25, and ended with a score of 0: 0. Both teams had chances to score, but no one managed to distinguish themselves.

Manchester United have 67 points and are second in the championship. Leeds have 20 points less, the team is in ninth position.

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the next round on May 2. Leeds will play Brighton on the road the day before.