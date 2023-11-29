DEnglish football record champions Manchester United are facing an early exit from the Champions League. In the cauldron of Istanbul, coach Erik ten Hag’s team had to settle for a 3:3 (2:1) draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday after a 3-1 lead. This means that United no longer has a place in the round of 16 in Bayern Group A in their own hands.

Meanwhile, Sevilla FC has already been safely eliminated. The traditional Spanish club lost 2:3 (1:0) against PSV Eindhoven when they were outnumbered after a 2-0 lead and can only get into the Europa League at most.

Alejandro Garnacho (11th minute), Bruno Fernandes (18th) and Scott McTominay (55th) scored the goals for Manchester in Istanbul. On the host side, Hakim Ziyech scored twice (29th, 62nd), Kerem Aktürkoglu (71st) scored the celebrated equalizer to make the final score.

In Seville, veteran star Sergio Ramos (24th) and Youssef En-Nesyri (47th) scored to give the Andalusians the lead, but they had to play outnumbered in the final phase after a yellow-red card against Lucas Ocampos (66th). Ismael Salibari (68th) was able to use this to score the next goal, an own goal from Nemanja Gudelj (82nd) ​​and the late winning goal from former Augsburg player Ricardo Pepi (90th + 2) turned the game around completely.