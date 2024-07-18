London (AFP)

FA Cup holders Manchester United are close to completing a deal to sign promising French defender Lenny Yoro from Lille, according to media reports.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Champions League winners Real Madrid, but it is believed he has travelled to England to undergo medical tests ahead of a move to the Red Devils.

United is expected to pay an initial $69 million, plus about $9 million in add-ons.

Euro, who made his professional debut for Lille at the age of 16, is considered one of the most promising players in Europe.

If the deal is completed, the Frenchman will become United’s second signing of the summer transfer window, after the signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last weekend.

Dutch coach Erik ten Hag was keen to sign a new centre-back after former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane left Old Trafford at the end of last season.

Varane was a key defender in United’s line-up, alongside Argentine Lisandro Martinez, in the FA Cup final win over neighbours Manchester City in May, with Harry Maguire missing out through injury which also ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Ten Hag is seeking to sign his compatriot, defender Matthijs de Ligt, from Bayern Munich, while Everton rejected two bids for Jarrad Branthwaite.