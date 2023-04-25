Manchester United travels to London to face Tottenham this Thursday in matchday 33 of the Premier League. The Red Devils go through a moment of ups and downs, being knocked out in the Europa League but qualifying for the FA Cup final. This game is crucial for the fight for the Champions League positions, so Ten Hag will come out with everything he has available. These are the casualties of the team for Thursday:
Alexander Garnacho
The Argentine had eaten Sancho’s toast and was one of those who frequented the starting eleven, but Garnacho injured his ankle and will be out almost until the end of the season. The latest news from Manchester is that he could play again this season, but if there is nothing important left to play, they will most likely wait until next year.
Donny Van DeBeek
Van de Beek has not had much luck since his arrival in Manchester, at first he did not count for the coach and now with Ten Hag he has not managed to be healthy during the season. His knee injury keeps him out of competition until June, so he is not expected to play for the remainder of the season.
Raphael Varane
The Frenchman was injured in the Europa League and for the moment the club has decided not to release any statement in this regard. Varane has become a very important piece of the defense, and is one of the casualties that explains the drop in performance of the team.
Lisandro Martinez
The other part of the starting duo. The Argentine left injured in the first leg against Sevilla and will miss the remainder of the season. Manchester United had a serious leadership problem in this line and Lisandro came to take that position, so his loss leaves the team lame.
Manchester United’s last league game was quite clean in terms of cards, so there are no penalties to face Tottenham. The one who has to be careful is Maguire, since he has 4 cards and the team doesn’t need more casualties in defense.
