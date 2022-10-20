Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the match between Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League, in Manchester this Wednesday. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

Manchester United has decided to punish Cristiano Ronaldo by suspending him from his job, by leaving him out of training, as well as the call for the game that he will play this Saturday at Stamford Bridge, against Chelsea. “The 37-year-old striker will not be part of the squad for this Saturday’s match against Chelsea in the Premier League,” pointed out the statement issued by the club this Thursday afternoon. “The rest of the group will train normally for this match.”

The club with the most fans in the United Kingdom has raised the tension of the conflict that confronts its most famous player, after Cristiano left Old Trafford this Wednesday, during the match that the locals played against Tottenham.

It was the 98th minute of United’s best game in years when Cristiano got up from the bench and left. Seeing that they would not even use him as a substitute, the Portuguese went to the locker room along the edge of the field, walking 50 meters along the side stand and ignoring the crowd that extended their hands to greet him. According to The Athletic’changed at full speed. By the time his team-mates jubilantly returned after the 2-0 win, he had already gone home.

“Tomorrow I will deal with this matter,” said Erik Ten Hag, the United manager, when he was asked to speak publicly on Wednesday almost at dawn about what seemed an act of contempt for the team and him as the highest authority in the locker room.

Roy Keane, legendary United captain, defended his teammate from 2003 to 2005. “I think United are disrespecting Cristiano,” Keane said on Sky; “They should have let him go before he closed the transfer market. The coach decided that he should stay, ok. He said that he wanted to have more options. But Cristiano had offers, he wanted to leave, and you don’t stay with him to keep him on the bench. You don’t do that to one of the best players ever.”

Cristiano blocked the Transfermarkt portal in March 2021 because he considered that its market value was much higher than the 75 million euros assigned by the company’s appraisers. Today Transfermarkt values ​​him at 20 million euros. The amount roughly matches the price United put on him when the player asked to be sold last summer. No club in Europe with serious aspirations in the Champions League was willing to pay it and Cristiano was left unhappy. At 37 years old, the most prolific European goalscorer in history has embarked on a decline that is announced resounding in light of the events experienced on Wednesday night, when he left the field in the middle of the match for the second time in three months, upset with his coach, Ten Hag, because he doesn’t give him the confidence he thinks he deserves.

“Certainly, I don’t condone this,” declared Ten Hag on July 31, after the friendly against Rayo at Old Trafford, in which Cristiano decided to leave the stadium before the final whistle, after being substituted at half-time. “It is unacceptable for everyone,” settled the technician. “We are a team and we have to stay until the end.”

The recurrence has weighed like a slab on Cristiano. Stuck in a process of regeneration after eight years without winning the league title, and in search of a new figure to lead the institution, after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, United’s leaders consider that there is nothing more counterproductive in this moment than to exhibit the weakness of the institution in front of the soccer players.

Arguments in favor of Ten Hag

Ten Hag emphasized the collectivist nature of his company, after the victory over Tottenham. “The 11 starters and substitutes who played offered a magnificent performance as a team,” he said, when asked to comment on Cristiano’s attitude. “I told the boys in the dressing room: I have enjoyed watching them play. I think we all saw that there were 11 attacking players and 11 defending players.”

The Dutch coach has reason to brag. United’s 28 shots against Tottenham were a Premier League record this season. No team has enjoyed more shot frequency, although Lloris got in the way of the reckless Rashford.

Tactical and personnel management arguments also operate in favor of Ten Hag. Cristiano has fewer and fewer accomplices in the locker room and his body suffers in the blender of the pressing model that United intends to launch. When not playing, the team travels an average of 108 kilometers per game, and when it is on the pitch, the total distance of all the movements of its players is reduced to 98 kilometers. Statistics also show that when Cristiano participates, the team gets an average of 0.5 points per game. The average rises to 2.25 points when Cristiano remains on the bench.

