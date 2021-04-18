Manchester (Reuters)

Mason Greenwood continued his brilliance recently and scored two goals in the second half, leading Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.

With this result, United strengthened their position in second place with 66 points from 32 games, eight points behind leaders Manchester City, while a ten-point lead over Leicester City, third-placed who have an additional game left. Greenwood put United the lead in the 48th minute, and after James Tarkovsky equalized two minutes later, Greenwood restored the lead for the hosts with a shot that changed direction before Edinson Cavani confirmed victory.

United escaped a major stalemate in the first minute when Burnley striker Chris Wood headed the ball into the net after just 13 seconds, but the goal was canceled for offside.

Burnley goalkeeper Billy Peacock Farrell intervened well, depriving Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford from scoring in the first half, before Greenwood put the hosts ahead.

Tarkovsky rose higher than Harry Maguire to turn Ashley and Westwood’s cross header into the net, but Greenwood scored again in the 84th minute and substitute Kavani capped a United victory in stoppage time after another smooth move.