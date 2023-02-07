Manchester United lives a new era under the command of Erik Ten Hag, the English club has improved enormously compared to what they were the previous season, although it seems almost impossible that the club can fight for the Premier League title this year, It cannot be denied that the work of the Dutch coach is bearing fruit and that it seems that the future of the team that has risen from the ground is important and striking.
The squad looks solid, but it has certain quality gaps in specific areas of the field, which is why Ten Hag and the board are already talking about reinforcements for the following year, although, so that the club can sign the arrivals that the club wants coach, they must first start out, because there are too many players and that is why it requires greater financial stability. Several discards from the coach are expected to come out and as of today there would already be 3 names on the table.
Des England informs that Erik has informed the Manchester United board that he does not already have three players and that he is willing to let them go as they have no place for the following year. The first of these is former club captain Harry Maguire, who has been unable to compete since Ten Hag’s arrival and his departure is almost a given. The second is Alex Telles, today on loan in Seville and whom the boss doesn’t want back and the list is completed by Martial, who has more injuries than goals this season.
#Manchester #United #start #clean #squad
Leave a Reply