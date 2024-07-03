English football is in mourning following the death of Jeff Whitefoot, former Busby Babe, who was a great figure of the Manchester United and died at the age of 90.

People talk about his great elegance in playing and highlight his genius when it came to the passes he made.

“The Cheshire-born full-back, who became United’s youngest league debutant in April 1950 when he faced Portsmouth at Old Trafford At the age of 16 years and 105 days, he played with a cool, seemingly carefree grace that masked a keen competitive spirit,” Manchester United said.

He added: “Jeff, one of the original Busby Babes, had joined the Reds straight from school in the summer of 1949 as a clerk and playmaker, and soon showed himself competent at the first task and exquisitely promising at the second.”

United said: “A wonderfully balanced athlete whose ball control was delightfully secure with both feet, Jeff had an almost serene style, a rare quality in a young player. He read the action intelligently and specialised in astute interceptions; he tackled with verve and was extremely competitive in the air for a player of small stature.”

The club noted that after making a splash on his senior debut, Whitefoot spent the better part of the next three seasons consolidating his craft before earning a regular place in a classy midfield alongside the veteran Allenby Chilton and the teenage prodigy Duncan Edwards in 1953/54.

“He continued to make progress during the following campaign, as Busby’s incredibly exciting team, made up largely of exceptionally talented rookies, approached greatness, and then played enough games in the No. 4 shirt in the early months of the 1955/56 season to win a League Championship medal,” the team said.

And he concluded: “The England under-23 international seemed to have a stellar future at United assured, but suddenly a problem arose. That autumn, another promising youngster, Eddie Colman, took over the right-back position and Whitefoot, who had hardly made a mistake, unexpectedly found himself on the bench.”