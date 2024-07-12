The 2023/24 was a campaign of indifference for the Manchester Unitedbut their FA Cup victory may have saved Erik ten Hag’s job.
Ineos is at the helm and has already overseen a sea of changes within the club’s hierarchy. Moves are now expected in terms of personnel ahead of the new campaign, with Ten Hag looking to build on the solid foundations he built in his first season but abandoned in his second.
It’s expected to be a busy summer at Old Trafford, and fans should see a handful of new faces wearing familiar shirts at the Theatre of Dreams.
These are United’s squad numbers for the 2024/25 season.
David de Gea’s number 1 was taken by substitute goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, while André Onana opted for number 24.
Mason Mount took the No.7 but had an injury-plagued debut campaign, while Rasmus Hojlund, who was not given the No.9, wore No.11 after joining Atalanta.
Before the squad list for the 2024/25 season is presented, there will be movements in the squad, but this is the current situation.
|
Number
|
Player
|
1
|
Altay Bayindir
|
2
|
Victor Lindelof
|
4
|
Sofyan Amrabat
|
5
|
Harry Maguire
|
6
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
7
|
Mason Mount
|
8
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
10
|
Marcus Rashford
|
eleven
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
12
|
Tyrell Malacia
|
14
|
Christian Eriksen
|
16
|
Amadiallo
|
17
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
18
|
Casemiro
|
twenty
|
Diogo Dalot
|
twenty-one
|
Antony
|
22
|
Tom Heaton
|
23
|
Luke Shaw
|
24
|
André Onana
|
25
|
Jadon Sancho
|
28
|
Facundo Pellistri
|
29
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
3. 4
|
Donny van de Beek
|
35
|
Jonny Evans
|
37
|
Kobbie Mainoo
|
39
|
Scott McTominay
|
44
|
Dan Gore
|
46
|
Hannibal Mejbri
|
47
|
Shola Shoretire
|
53
|
Willy Kambwala
United’s new signings will have plenty of choice when it comes to shirt numbers this summer. The number 3, which was vacant last season, remains an option for a new defender and United could add a centre-back or left-back to their ranks.
Raphael Varane’s No.19 is also on the table after he left the club when his contract expired. Any new striker, meanwhile, will look to Anthony Martial’s No.9. The Frenchman joined his compatriot by leaving as a free agent this summer.
Numbers 13 and 15 represent less desirable teenage alternatives, while 26, 27 and 30 are other options for new signings. Of course, other numbers will open up should the current roster of players move on.
In the Premier League, the rules on shirt numbers are less strict. Players can wear any number between 1 and 99, as long as it is unique within their squad.
Starters typically wear shirts between 1 and 30, and goalkeepers between 1 and 13. Onana, however, broke that trend last summer by wearing 24.
Players can change their number, but not whenever they want. However, there are a couple of windows throughout the season.
Any changes to a player’s number must be made before a specific deadline each season. This is usually when clubs submit their confirmed squad list for the following season. This deadline usually comes after the conclusion of the summer transfer window, in early September.
