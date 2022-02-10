Manchester United receives Southampton in the next match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has not quite found the regularity necessary to consolidate in Champions positions and after the last tie in the league, they will want to beat a Southampton team that is optimizing its pieces to the maximum and that will not be easy to beat.
MEETING INFORMATION
where is the Man Utd – Southampton? The match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, with a capacity of 74,879 spectators.
When and what time is Manchester United – Southampton? The match is played on Saturday, February 12 at 12:30 p.m. in Spain (06:30 a.m. in Mexico and 8:30 a.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which tv channel can I watch Manchester United – Southampton? In Spain It can be seen on DAZN. In Mexico, on SkyHD. In Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela on ESPN South. And in U.S on NBCSN, fuboTV and Telemundo.
Where can I watch Manchester United – Southampton online? For those who prefer to watch it online, they can do so at Spain, through Movistar + and DAZN. In Mexico, in Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela on Star+. And in U.S on nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The red devils have to win if they want to be in the fight for Champions positions. For this they will not be able to count on Fren or Alex Telles. Nor will Greenwood play, who has been removed from the team after accusations of abuse of his partner. Manchester United also arrives with the doubt of whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play, who seems to be having disagreements with Ragnick, coach of the red team.
SOUTHAMPTON
The rojiblanco team is being a very solid team with an intractable Romeu in midfield. Southampton can make things difficult for the Red Devils, although they will not be able to count on Nathan Tella, Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Will Smallbone, as they are injured and will not arrive for Saturday’s game.
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Sancho, Cavani.
Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud; Romeu, Prowse, Elyounouss, Armstrong; Adams, Armando Broja.
