At less than 15 years old, he became the youngest of the best cubs in Europe when he made his debut for United in the Youth League. This Monday, Shoretire will rise as the third youngest rookie in the history of the Old Trafford club, where he has everyone excited about his potential.

Born on February 2, 2004 in Newcastle, Shola Shoretire is the new diamond of the Red Devils quarry. This Sunday, he had his debut on a very special day. At Old Trafford, his home, and against Newcastle, his old club where he played until 2014. At that time, United knocked on his door and Shola did not hesitate to pack his bags and try to break it in one of the biggest clubs of Europe.

In the match against the magpies, the Englishman barely enjoyed one more minute of the addition where the nerves took effect and he could not shine too much either. He touched it six times, lost it a couple of times and missed just one pass. A very quiet debut (the game was 3-1 and there was hardly time left) that unleashed the praise.

Solskjaer, when the match ended, assured that the departure of other more confirmed players has allowed Shoretire to make the leap and that his hand will not shake no matter how old he is. “It’s important for kids to know that if they’re good enough, they’re old enough to play. Shola has been training with us for a long time, she did very well and she has kept pace. Some players came out on loan and that has also shortened the road, “he says.

His talent is not in doubt and United wants to convey to the player their total confidence in his development. On February 8, he signed his first professional contract with the club and the coach has already allowed him to take his first steps. “He is a boy in whom we trust”, assured the Norwegian publicly.

A show of affection to tell him that he was not wrong to stay, since Shoretire had Barça, PSG or Bayern behind, according to the English press, to capture him when he graduated from the Mancunian academy. Rashford, his model, friend and advisor, avoided the escape and was the one who gave him the entrance to the big stage.

A debut in Europe?

Shola Shoretire is, along with Amad Diallo, the two young people who most excite the Old Trafford fans. Both were on the bench in the first leg against Real Sociedad and, at a press conference, Solskjaer already left the door open to a possible European debut seeing that the tie against the txuri-urdin is almost sentenced (0-4 in the first leg) . He denied, yes, that they will be headlines.

It would be their second European debut against a Spanish team after the only 15 minutes they played in the 2018 Youth League against Valencia thanks to Nicky Butt, Solskjaer’s former teammate as a player and United legend who has finished his training until he made the leap to the first template.

The Rashford Road

Marcus Rashford is to Shola Shoretire more than just a partner. The forward appears as a guide on the way forward for the Manchester United youth squad, since at just 23 years old he is the leader of an entire history of European football as well as a national reference for his good work on the green with the national team and outside of him for his solidarity projects.

This impacted from the beginning and is the banner of a whole new generation of ‘star youth players’ together with McTominay and Greenwood, who have managed to settle in the first team at a difficult time until they return to fight a Premier League.

Faith in Shoretire is wide on the part of his teammates and the club. Months ago, the illusion that there was in his potential and even the success of not signing Jadon Sancho at the time so as not to slow down his progression was already sliding in the English press.