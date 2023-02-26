Monday, February 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester United shakes and wins the League Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester United shakes and wins the League Cup


close

Manchester Utd

Manchester Utd

Manchester Utd

They beat Newcastle in the final.

After six years without winning a trophy, the Manchester Utd used his experience and attacking potential to beat 2-0 against newcastle in the end of the english league cupthis sunday in Wembley.

See also  Football The Super League has not even died - the big clubs are already building a replacement competition

A header from Brazilian Casemiro (33) and a shot from Marcus Rashford deflected by the defender Sven Botmann towards his own goal (39) served to give the ‘Red Devils’ their first title in the era of the Dutch coach Erik tenhag.

(Nairo Quintana: the incredible fact that has him against the wall, video)
(Shakira covers herself in silver: the money she has earned with anti-Piqué songs)

This is Manchester United’s first title since 2017, the year in which under the tutelage of the Portuguese Jose Mourinho the club achieved this same trophy and the Europa League.

A reward for a mature performance at Wembley, highlighting the good work put in place by have hag since his arrival from Ajax.

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #United #shakes #wins #League #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Santa Fe vs. Unión Magdalena, live: La Liga, live

Santa Fe vs. Unión Magdalena, live: La Liga, live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result