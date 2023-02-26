Manchester United shakes and wins the League Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They beat Newcastle in the final.
After six years without winning a trophy, the Manchester Utd used his experience and attacking potential to beat 2-0 against newcastle in the end of the english league cupthis sunday in Wembley.
A header from Brazilian Casemiro (33) and a shot from Marcus Rashford deflected by the defender Sven Botmann towards his own goal (39) served to give the ‘Red Devils’ their first title in the era of the Dutch coach Erik tenhag.
This is Manchester United’s first title since 2017, the year in which under the tutelage of the Portuguese Jose Mourinho the club achieved this same trophy and the Europa League.
A reward for a mature performance at Wembley, highlighting the good work put in place by have hag since his arrival from Ajax.
