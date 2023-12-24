Manchester United confirmed this Sunday the sale of 25% of its shares to the British billionaire, Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS, the fourth largest chemical company in the world. The Glazer family, which has owned the club since 2005, opened a partial or total sale process last year to receive new investment, and with the arrival of Ratcliffe, it closes this chapter, aimed at maintaining the club's financial success and resurrecting sporting success, in decline since 2013, the year in which Alex Ferguson retired and in which the last Premier League was won.

More information

As part of this deal, Ratcliffe will be in charge of the club's sporting operations, in addition to injecting 300 million pounds (330 million euros) into United's coffers, for investments in both transfers and remodeling the Old Trafford stadium. “As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted the board's request to assume responsibility for the club's football operations. “This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s team and youth team operations,” United said in a statement.

Ratcliffe presented the offer that most convinced the Glazers, after he also tried to buy the entire club for an amount greater than 5,000 million pounds, a figure that was also offered by Qatar, which, however, was not willing to accept a simple participation within Manchester United. Although the Glazers' initial intention was to sell the club – which they bought in 2005 for 790 million pounds – the offers seemed short, since they valued United at over 6,000 million.

Approval could take six to eight weeks

This purchase will now have to go through an approval process by the Premier League that could take between six and eight weeks. “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we committed to looking at a range of alternatives to help improve Manchester United, with a focus on the men's team, women's team and youth team. “Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as financial commitment to the club,” said Avram and Joel Glazer.

“As a Manchester boy and lifelong fan of the club, I am delighted to see that we have been able to reach an agreement that gives us responsibility for United's operations. The club's commercial success has ensured that there has always been funding to win trophies, but this potential has not been unlocked in recent times. We are here for the long term and we understand that there are many challenges ahead and a lot of work to do, which we treat with rigor, professionalism and passion. “Our ambition is clear: we want to see United back where they belong, at the top of English, European and world football,” said Ratcliffe.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.