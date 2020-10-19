Allegedly United have already put out feelers for another talent from the 18-time Portuguese champions. Again Daily Mirror reports, the club is said to have secured a right of first refusal for Luis Gomes. The young talent is celebrated in Portugal as “the new Luis Figo” and signed his first professional contract last week.

The contract is said to be dated until 2025, but United has secured a right of first refusal of around 15.5 million euros. This option can be activated in the event that Gomes wants to leave Sporting.

#mufc have agreed a first-refusal option for 16 year old Luis Gomes from Sporting Lisbon should they decide to sell – complete with a £ 14million transfer fee #muzone [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/tfRaCpzcCu – United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 18, 2020

However, it belongs Mirror to the dubious sources in the English media landscape. This rumor should therefore be treated with caution.