Manchester United has secured a right of first refusal for Luis Gomes from Sporting Lisbon. The reports Daily Mirror.
Manchester United have had positive experiences with players from Sporting Lisbon in the past. In 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Sporting to the Red Devils for 19 million euros, in 2007 the English record champions also struck winger Nani (25.5 million euros) and at the beginning of the year Bruno Fernandes was signed for a whopping 55 million euros.
Allegedly United have already put out feelers for another talent from the 18-time Portuguese champions. Again Daily Mirror reports, the club is said to have secured a right of first refusal for Luis Gomes. The young talent is celebrated in Portugal as “the new Luis Figo” and signed his first professional contract last week.
The contract is said to be dated until 2025, but United has secured a right of first refusal of around 15.5 million euros. This option can be activated in the event that Gomes wants to leave Sporting.
Atlético Madrid is also said to have dealt with Gomes, but Gomes rejected a request from the Rojiblancos. Accordingly, he wants to concentrate on Sporting. Now a future transfer to Manchester United seems in prospect – but there is still a long way to go before his first professional game.
However, it belongs Mirror to the dubious sources in the English media landscape. This rumor should therefore be treated with caution.
