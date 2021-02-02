Manchester United managed to overtake Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after their 9-0 defeat of Southampton. The match was clearly conditioned by the expulsion of Swiss midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz at 81 seconds for a very strong foul on Scott McTominay and became the fastest expulsion in the history of the Premier. Also, Edinson Cavani converted for the first time at Old Trafford.

The start of the game made it clear that it was not going to be the night of Southampton whose last victory at the Theater of Dreams had been in 2016. Jankewitz’s expulsion caused Soton to retreat even more than it had planned and in Consequently, United dominated the entire game.

With a man too many from the first minute, the inevitable did not take long to arrive and at 17 ‘Wan-Bissaka scored after a custom cross by Luke Shaw. With the visiting team unmotivated, seven minutes later came second from Marcus Rashford. And if the players’ spirits weren’t low enough, the third goal was due to the misfortune of defender Jan Bednarek that he made his own goal. The last goal of the first half came thanks to a header from Cavani who placed the ball next to a stick and scored his first goal at home for United.

The second half was very similar to what happened in the first part. In fact the Red Devils continued to control the game and scored five more goals. Frenchman Anthony Martial scored the fifth goal and the eighth and McTominay, the one who suffered the fierce kick, took the sixth. As for the seventh, it was Bruno Fernandes’ penalty for a Bednarek infraction that he was expelled. Monkey? It was put by Daniel James who scored the ninth.

Finally, the visiting team ended the match with nine players due to the expulsion of Pole Bednarek.

Uruguayan Cavani converted on his head.

In this way, Manchester United climbed to the top positions and equaled Sergio Agüero’s City with 44 points. Although those led by Guardiola have two less games. Next Saturday United will face James Rodríguez’s Everton to try to continue on the path of victory.