Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday afternoon did not come close in the sector where the fans were present embittered by the disappointing performance of the Red Davils against Brentford. The match of the second round of the Premier League ended with the victory of the hosts with the score of 4-0. According to the Manchester Evening News, after the game ended, the Portuguese star exchanged some thoughts on the match with assistant manager Steve McLaren, who in turn advised him to approach the Manchester United fans for a greeting as they were disappointed with the heavy external knockout. However, the former Juve striker did not go to applaud those who had come a long way, and he immediately went to the locker room. Ronaldo, reports the English tabloid, also refused to shake hands with coach Erik ten Hag. United had not lost their first two Premier League games since 1992-93. Then he won the title, this time the top of the standings seems a mirage. Because this version of the Red Devils leaks all over the place.