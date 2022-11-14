Cristiano Ronaldo is at the center of the news after his interview with the journalist Piers Morgan in which he did not cut a hair and charged hard against Manchester United, against current manager Eric Ten Hag, against former manager Ralf Rangnick, against Wayne Rooney and even pointed to a locker room partner, although without naming names.
After these controversial statements that the whole world has already echoed, this morning a meeting took place at Manchester United and the club’s response was immediate and it has issued a statement in its official media:
“Manchester United have been made aware of the interview Cristiano Ronaldo gave in England. The club will consider his response once all the facts have been established.
The institution wants to keep the focus on the second half of the season and on the momentum, belief and unity that is being built between the players, the coach, the coaching staff and the fans.”
At the moment the club has not taken any action against the Portuguese player and they will wait to assess all the facts before making a decision.
However, from the daily The Telegraph They point out that Ten Hag is pressuring the club’s leaders to sanction the footballer, who has already starred in more than one controversy and this season monopolizes more spotlights for what he does off the pitch than on it.
In England it is speculated that the sanction could remain in the economic plane and be fined 1 million pounds, just over a million euros, or even the contract could be terminated and that he will never wear the Manchester shirt again United. The crack of Cristiano Ronaldo has been of time and it seems that the sanction will be too.
