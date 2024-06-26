English club’s women’s team faces move to temporary accommodation, sparking discontent

Manchester United made the decision to relocate its women’s team to temporary facilities, resulting in discontent among the players and coaching staff, as reported by The Guardian this Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

The move comes as part of a £50m restructuring project aimed at improving the Carrington training center to a world-class standard.

During the 2024/25 season, the men’s team will have priority access to the newly opened building, while the women’s players will be accommodated in modular buildings, although they will continue to use the same pitches and cafeteria.

The decision to maintain the women’s department at Carrington, even with temporary accommodation, was the result of a careful assessment of alternatives by the club’s management.

Despite the women’s team winning the Women’s FA Cup in 2024 and finishing the 2022/23 WSL (Women’s Super League) season as runners-up, the move to temporary facilities has fueled the perception that the women’s team is not treated as a priority within of the club.

Carrington’s restructuring and focus on improvements to the men’s team comes against a backdrop of significant change at Manchester United, driven by the acquisition of a minority stake by the Ineos group, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in February 2024.

Ratcliffe emphasized the importance of resolving issues relating to the men’s team, acknowledging that there is still much to be done to support the women’s department.