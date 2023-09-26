João Félix’s agent has held talks with Manchester United over a possible move this summer, according to Atlético Madrid legend Paulo Futre.
João Félix fell out of favor at the Estadio Metropolitano last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Chelsea, however 90min already reported in January that Arsenal and Manchester United were also currently interested in the player.
Finally, Chelsea decided not to renew Félix and the player returned to Atlético in the summer, although he made public his desire to leave by admitting that his dream was to play for Barcelona.
More news on the transfer market
The Portuguese forward would end up fulfilling his wish to sign for Barça on the last day of the transfer market, and would join on loan for a season.
However, in an interview with Chain Being, Futre claimed that João’s agent, Jorge Mendes, informed him that talks were held over the summer with several clubs, including United.
“When João said that he dreamed of playing for Barça I began to live a nightmare that lasts until today. I called him [a Mendes] and I told him that the statements that João had made were his work and he said no,” Futre began.
“We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken with Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends and it was true. Afterwards he had spoken with Manchester City, I also verified it and they didn’t want João either.”
“What happened between João and Cholo happens every day in football. It is something normal. What is not normal is that phenomenal coaches knew that João was a genius, he fit into their game system, but no one wanted him.”
“Neither Arteta, nor Guardiola, nor Klopp, no club. My question is why? The only team that has wanted him has been Aston Villa. João said no when there was an agreement between Atleti and Aston Villa at the beginning of July,” Futre concluded.
The player has started the season in spectacular fashion with Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four games for his new club.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #United #rejected #loan #João #Félix #Chelsea #leaving #Barcelona