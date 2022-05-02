Bruno Fernandes scored and Cristiano Ronaldo added a penalty kick, on Monday, who witnessed United’s last match at home during this difficult season.

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were in coach Ralph Rangnick’s starting line-up, probably in their last season with the club, while Edinson Cavani, who is also expected to leave, was substituted.

United continued sixth with 58 points from 36 games, five points behind Arsenal, fourth, but played two more games. Brentford has 40 points from 35 games, and may need one victory to ensure it does not enter the downward spiral.