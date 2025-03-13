03/13/2025



Updated at 06: 24h.





The return of the eighths of the Europa League that faces Manchester United and the Royal Society is decided today at the ‘Red Devils’ house. The first leg ended up one with the goals of Zirkzee in 57 and Penalty Oyarzabal in 70.

The meeting was a right draw where both teams with numerous casualties They could not harm the rival. The Real had the initiative at all times but was not able to generate more danger chances.

The second leg represents a challenge for those of Imanolthat visit the stadium of one of the most emblematic clubs in the history of football. However, the coach, faithful to his philosophy, in an interview Singed Chayanne’s song which says: “Enjoy the good things that life has”, making it clear that it faces the encounter with serenity and that, that, regardless of the resulthe will feel proud of his players.

What time is the Manchester United – Real Sociedad

Unlike the first leg that in the afternoon, the round of the Manchester United and the Real Sociedad 21:00 at night at the Old Trafford stadium in England.









Where to see Manchester United – Real Sociedad?

The Royal Society party against Manchester United is broadcast in Spain through Movistar Plus+in the channels:

The only Manchester United defeat at home in its last 28 Europa League games in Old Trafford was against the Royal Society In September of 2022this data added to the bad streak of the English team generates illusion among the txuri-urdines who dream of lifting the European title.