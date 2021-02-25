27 ‘



Foul by Daniel James (Manchester United).



27 ‘



Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



27 ‘



Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).



27 ‘



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.



24 ‘



Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) hits the bar with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Fred.



22 ‘



Shot stopped low to the left. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Telles.



twenty’



Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.



twenty’



Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



fifteen’



Attempt missed. Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high.



fifteen’



Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.



14 ‘



Offside, Manchester United. Eric Bailly tried a through ball but Anthony Martial was in an offside position.



13 ‘



Penalty missed! Shot outside by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) shot with the left that goes high and to the left.



12 ‘



Penalty conceded by Daniel James (Manchester United) after a foul in the penalty area.



12 ‘



Penalty in favor of Real Sociedad. Andoni Gorosabel was fouled in the area.



eleven’



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Eric Bailly.



7 ‘



Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



7 ‘



Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).



6 ‘



Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Mason Greenwood.



4′



Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Fred.



two’



Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.



The first part begins.



0 ‘

