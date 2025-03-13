45 ‘+5’

Final part, Manchester United 1, Real Sociedad 1.

45 ‘+4’ Parated auction next to the right side of the goal. SHERALDO BECKER (REAL SOCIEDAD) Right auction from outside the area.

45 ‘+3’ Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Casemiro.

45 ‘+3’ Rejected auction by Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) right auction from the center of the box. Mikel Oyarzabal assistance with a head pass.

45 ‘+3’

Rejected auction from Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left auction from the right side of the interior of the area. Assisted by Martín Zubimendi.

45 ‘+1’

The fourth referee has announced 4 minutes of added time.

45 ‘+1’

Lack of Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).

45 ‘+1’

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

44 ‘

Attempt standing under sticks to the ground. Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside. Assistance from Bruno Fernandes.

42 ‘

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) auction auction from outside the area that goes high and on the left of free free.

41 ‘

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) has received a foul in the left wing.

41 ‘

Lack of Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).

41 ‘

Lack of Naussair Mazraoui (Manchester United).

41 ‘

SHERALDO BECKER (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

40 ‘

Falled auction by Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) left auction from the center of the area after a corner kick.

39 ‘

Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.

39 ‘

Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Nayef Aguerd.

37 ‘

Lack of Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).

37 ‘

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

34 ‘

Lack of Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad).

34 ‘

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) has received a foul in the opposite field.

32 ‘

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the area. Assistance from Brais Méndez.

30 ‘

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) finishes to the right post, left auction from very close. Assisted by Joshua Zirkzee.

27 ‘

Parated auction. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left auction from the right side of the interior of the area.

27 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Ayden Heaven.

24 ‘

Falled auction by Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) left auction from outside the box that is lost on the left. Noussair Mazraoui assistance after a corner kick.

24 ‘

Rejected auction by Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) header from the center of the area.

23′

Corner, Manchester United. Corner committed by Martín Zubimendi.

23′

Rejected auction of Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the center of the area.

23′

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

23′

Lack of Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad).

21 ‘

Lack of Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).

21 ‘

Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

19 ‘

Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the area that is lost on the left. Assistance from Alejandro Garnacho.

18 ‘

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

18 ‘

Lack of Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).

16 ‘

GOOOOOL! Manchester United 1, Real Sociedad 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) converted the penalty with the right.

14 ‘

Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous game.

13 ‘

Penalty in favor of Manchester United. Rasmus Højlund suffered a foul in the area.

14 ‘

Penalty committed by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) after a foul within the area.

13 ‘

Falled auction by Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United) header from the left side The ball is lost on the right side of the goal. Assistance from Delot with a center to the area.

12 ‘

Parated auction next to the right side of the goal. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside. Assistance from Delot.

10 ‘

GOOOOOL! Manchester United 0, Real Sociedad 1. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) converted the penalty with the left.

9 ‘

Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United) has seen yellow card for dangerous game.

8 ‘

VAR review: Real Penalti Sociedad.

6 ‘

Lack of Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

6 ‘

Penalty in favor of the Royal Society. Mikel Oyarzabal suffered a foul in the area.

6 ‘

Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United) has received a foul in the defensive zone.

6 ‘

Penalty committed by Matthijs of Ligt (Manchester United) after a foul within the area.

3 ‘

Corner, Real Sociedad. Corner committed by Patrick Dorgu.

Start first part.

Alignments confirmed by both teams, which jump to the field to start the heating exercises