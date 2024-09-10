Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected summer requests from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for vice-captain Cristian Romero.
The defender is in his fourth year with Spurs, and while he has been criticised for disciplinary issues on the pitch, he remains one of their most consistent players.
Romero’s performances at international level for Argentina, particularly during their 2022 World Cup triumph, have led to players such as Lionel Messi hailing him as the best defender in the world.
The journalist of TyC Sports, Gastón Edul claims that Romero was courted by United, Madrid and PSG during the summer, and that all three asked Tottenham about his availability.
However, Spurs have rejected these approaches and refused to even put a price on the 26-year-old, such is his importance to the manager.Ange Postecoglou.
Romero is a close friend of Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez, whose club United ended up signing two new central defenders over the summer: Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.
Madrid focused their summer efforts on signing Kylian Mbappe, who was on a free transfer, and also signing Brazilian striker Endrick. David Alaba’s long-term injury and the departure of captain Nacho Fernandez meant the European champions were favourites to bring in defensive reinforcements, with Al Nassr’s Aymeric Laporte much mentioned, but they failed to add another centre-back to their ranks.
PSG continued their transfer drive focused on signing young players with potential rather than global superstars. Unlike Madrid, they did sign a new centre-back despite their interest in Romero, welcoming 22-year-old Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt through the doors of the Parc des Princes.
Romero is one of only three natural centre-backs still in the Tottenham squad alongside Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, both signed last year. Left-back Ben Davies is also capable of filling in at midfield.
More news about the transfer market
#Manchester #United #Real #Madrid #PSG #failed #sign #Cuti #Romero #summer
Leave a Reply