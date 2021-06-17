Ousmane Dembélé has become a headache for Barcelona, the renewal of the Frenchman has become a priority that Joan Laporta has not been able to solve, which is why the club does not rule out in any way selling the French winger in the next market after the Euro.
Although Dembélé raised his level considerably last year, his season finale has not been the best, and now, with the arrival of Agüero and Depay, in addition to the imminent return of Ansu Fati, the competition for Ousmane will be much higher .
All these factors would be taken advantage of by Manchester United, which would once again be in the battle to take over the services of the French and reinforce its squad with one of its great wishes for the English team from years ago.
The Red Devils are in full negotiation with Dortmund to get Jadon Sancho, however, the German team has once again put obstacles to the transfer of English, which is why the English are considering attacking him for the signing of French if is that Barcelona cannot sign its renewal in the coming weeks, something that at the moment does not look feasible at all.
Leave a Reply