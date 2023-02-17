Qatar wants Manchester United. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, president of one of the largest banks in the country, has formalized his interest in the Old Trafford club and his intention to present an offer to take over the company, valued at around 4 billion euros. United are also in the sights of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in England. Manchester United is owned by the US Glazer family, who took control of the red devils in 2005.

The Qatari consortium has announced that the offer will be presented through the Nine Two Foundation. The sheikh’s project includes investments to strengthen the team, interventions on the training center and the stadium. Al Thani could find itself competing with 4 other potential buyers. In addition to Sir Radcliffe, a Saudi consortium could also take the field. According to the BBC, two offers could come from the United States.