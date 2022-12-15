Thursday, December 15, 2022
Manchester United prepares 200 million in transfers after World Cup Qatar

December 15, 2022
Alexander Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho (right)

Photo:

Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

Alejandro Garnacho (right)

Three attackers are the names that sound to bring goals to the ‘red devils’.

Manchester Utd the stage of Cristiano RonaldoNow they want to continue putting together an ideal team that has ‘new blood’. The ‘red devils’ will not have to wait until the summer to strengthen their team, as the Dutch coach Erik Tenhag will have the endorsement of the red box to invest around 200 million euros in January.

Although the European coach has not revealed names, from England some possible candidates were leaked to be the new Manchester attackers and win the Premier League, where at this moment they are fifth.

The Sun newspaper points out that the club’s owners want to have a busy winter market after the World Cup in Qatar. those of Old Trafford look for goals and be solid in attack since they have presented some problems in this area of ​​the field.

Given this, the names that sound are three: Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, the same one who scored the only hat-trick so far in the World Cup; Cody Gakpo from PSV and Christian Pulisicthe Chelsea star.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘red devils’ have not won a Premier League since the season 2012-2013 not a Champions since the 2007-2008. In addition, they have not been able to highlight international tournaments.

SPORTS WRITING

