Manchester United wants to go back to what it was, they want to return to the elite of English football and to do so, one of the easiest and fastest ways, or so they think from the city of Manchester, is by spending large amounts of money during the market transfer. Already in the last transfer market, more than 200 million euros were spent, and now, in the next market, they can again disburse an amount close to those 200 million euros if they manage to sign under the established objectives, according to The Sun.
After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the indefinite loss of Jadon Sancho, United is looking for, and needs, like eating a striker with goalscoring ability and the one who best fits that profile is Gonçalo Ramos. The Benfica attacker has a clause of 120 million euros and the Portuguese will not let him leave for much less than what is established in the clause. Another of the players is Gakpo. The Dutchman has shown that he has a sufficient level to take a step forward in his career and from Manchester, they will fight to incorporate him into his ranks, they will have to pay at least 80 million euros.
Another name on the agenda is that of Pulisic. Chelsea does not have much with the American who would be looking for a way out in search of minutes of play and the red devils could offer them. This would be one of the more affordable additions of those mentioned above. Other players like Joao Félix or Moukoko have sounded in Manchester United’s orbit but it is unlikely that they will land at Old Trafford.
United aims to finish in the top four this season to play in the Champions League next season. They are currently three points away from their goal, to achieve this, Ten Hag wants to reinforce the squad and the coach himself acknowledges that the owners will invest more money in the project: “Richard Arnold confirmed to me that there would be more money available for this project, better “said the United coach.
#Manchester #United #prepares #million #euros #outstanding #players #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply