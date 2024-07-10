According to information from “The Athletic”, the English club exceeded the limit established by the Premier League

The English club Manchester United posted a net loss of €71.4 million ($91.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The negative result puts the team in a delicate situation because of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, according to information from the The Athletic.

These rules establish a loss limit of 105 million euros over 3 years – a figure exceeded by United, which has accumulated 271.4 million euros in losses.

To get around this situation, the club reduced costs by loaning players and reducing the wage bill. However, United’s revenue fell 20% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. The reason: the team played fewer games in the period.

The club is still projecting a record revenue of €660 million for the full fiscal year.