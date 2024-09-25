Manchester United were in goal-scoring mood. Under the floodlights of the legendary Old Trafford stadium, the team were intoxicated by their own playing skills on Tuesday of last week. It was one of those evenings when everything suddenly works out.

At the final whistle, the score was 7-0 to United. A class difference, but not just a proverbial one: the opponent was the English third division club Barnsley FC, the competition was the not particularly prestigious League Cup. And all this while at the same time Champions League football was being played in Munich, Milan and Madrid. Rarely are glory and grief so close together.