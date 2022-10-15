Manchester United player arrested for violating police control

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Premier League figure is arrested for the second time.
October 15, 2022, 10:09 AM
The striker of Manchester UnitedMason Greenwood, arrested last January after being accused of rape and assault by a woman, he was imprisoned again on Saturday, accused of not having respected the conditions of his judicial control.
“The Greater Manchester Police are aware of the accusations about a 21-year-old young man, who would have violated the conditions of his judicial control and an arrest was made on October 15,” said a police spokesman on Saturday, who did not may name the defendant for legal reasons.
At the end of January, Greenwood, one of the great hopes of English football, was arrested after the publication on social networks of images and videos showing a woman with a bloodied face and bruises on her body, with the mention “a everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood makes me”.
he was left alone
Arrested and charged with rape and assault, he was released under judicial control in early February.
The player has been suspended by the team, once the accusations came to light.
Similarly, NIke, who sponsored him, unfollowed him, and they don’t appear in his offline modes.
AFP
