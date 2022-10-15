Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester United player arrested for violating police control

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League figure is arrested for the second time.

The striker of Manchester UnitedMason Greenwood, arrested last January after being accused of rape and assault by a woman, he was imprisoned again on Saturday, accused of not having respected the conditions of his judicial control.

See also  'Influenza' the covid: what the strategy consists of and what experts say

“The Greater Manchester Police are aware of the accusations about a 21-year-old young man, who would have violated the conditions of his judicial control and an arrest was made on October 15,” said a police spokesman on Saturday, who did not may name the defendant for legal reasons.

(Linda Caicedo: see the great goals of the game Colombia vs. China, U-17 World Cup)
(Iker Casillas: the unknown story behind homophobia in football)

At the end of January, Greenwood, one of the great hopes of English football, was arrested after the publication on social networks of images and videos showing a woman with a bloodied face and bruises on her body, with the mention “a everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood makes me”.

he was left alone

Arrested and charged with rape and assault, he was released under judicial control in early February.

The player has been suspended by the team, once the accusations came to light.

Similarly, NIke, who sponsored him, unfollowed him, and they don’t appear in his offline modes.

(Piqué, cornered: they reveal Shakira’s alleged plan for the Qatar World Cup)

See also  Juric: "Good guys, well deserved victory. And we can grow"

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #United #player #arrested #violating #police #control

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Huge money in Iraq's coffers.. Will he succeed in investing it?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022