The Manchester United wants to sign Marcos Llorente. In fact, the English club has contacted Atlético from Madrid to make him an offer by the international midfielder who reaches 80 million euros.

It was not part of Atlético’s plans to sell Llorente, but the succulent proposal United has caused the rojiblancos leaders study the offer, since with that succulent amount the losses caused by the coronavirus crisis and by the elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League would be mitigated.

Marcos Llorente, however, does not contemplate a change of scene. He is very comfortable at Atlético and does not want to leave Madrid. A new house is being built in the capital of Spain and its vital and sporting project goes through Atlético de Madrid. Marcos is aware of the financial difficulties that his club has and has not made any problem to adapt his emoluments when the club has proposed it to him.. It is true that due to his performance, he has earned climbing the salary scale and placing himself on that of Koke and Saúl, but in no case has he demanded an improvement in these moments in which Atlético’s economy and most of the clubs are going through a bad time due to the economic crisis that has caused the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Of the best

Marcos Llorente has been one of the fittest footballers in Europe for a year. To his extraordinary physical power, polished by a special rest system (Hogo) and an elite personal trainer (Adolfo Madrid), he has incorporated his quality and technical conditions that led him to be promoted in the Real Madrid quarry to the first team. Marcos’ progression has not gone unnoticed in Europe and, in addition to United, PSG is also closely following him.

Manchester United already took an interest in Marcos Llorente in the 2020 winter market. There were negotiations until that January 30, but then the Spanish international did not want to leave Atlético, despite the fact that At that time Simeone did not count on him and did not look down on his departure. 40 days later, on March 11, 2020, his explosion occurred against Liverpool, forever becoming the hero of Anfield for the mattress fans.

United’s offer is on the table and Atlético is tempted to accept it. Now it remains for Marcos Llorente to agree to be sold. The Old Trafford team doubles his salary at Atlético. Another thing is that Marcos Llorente considers that for him the Theater of Dreams is the Wanda Metropolitano.