High voltage match which was played at the Theater of Dreams. Manchester United faced Aston Villa, the club that Philippe Coutinho has just signed and that will not be able to be in the next round of the FA Cup.
Rangnick was betting on Cavani at the top and dispensed with its top star, Cristiano Ronaldo, who along with Jadon Sancho could not be in the game due to annoyances. “I wouldn’t say they are injured, but they have some muscle problems”commented the German.
Intensity and fast play was what defined the game. Manchester United with Bruno Fernandes in the engine room was undoubtedly the one who started taking the reins of the game. McTominay began trying his luck after a rebound from Rashford and ended up finding the goal prize minutes later.
The Red Devils were ahead on the scoreboard but it was not something that bothered Villa. Watkins, the most prominent player at the top of the visiting team, was about to push a ball into the back of the net at the exit of a corner and minutes later he smashed a ball off the crossbar after taking advantage of a blunder by Lindelof. Aston Villa pressed up and United suffered, countering as best they could in search of 2-0, which was about to reach the edge of the break if Cash had not cleared Rashford’s shot on the line.
The second half starts just as intense as the first and after five minutes we had a tie. Ings put the tables on the scoreboard, but the VAR appeared to deliver justice and annul the goal. Gerrard’s team went for the equalizer in the worst minutes of Manchester, where it was difficult for him to control the game. The visiting team was able to take advantage of the damage it was doing on the sides, the attacks did not stop and Ralf’s team was more out of the game than ever. The arrival of the tie was breathed in the atmosphere and it was Watkins’s fault, tireless throughout the game putting Lindelof and Varane in trouble. But it was not enough to force a draw and extra time. United won the victory by suffering and will be in the next round.
