Manchester United’s US owners have said they will consider selling the club. The Glazer family who have owned the English Premier League club since 2005 are exploring external financing to enhance growth, a move that could pave the way for a potential takeover. “As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investments in the club, a sale or other transaction involving the club,” a statement read. United also today announced the termination of the contract with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790m leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join the European Super League. The owners of Liverpool’s arch-rivals Fenway Sports Group, also based in the US, are currently exploring similar options for selling all or part of a club bought in 2010 for £300m but is now worth at least 10 times much.