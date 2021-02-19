Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Man Utd will be holding talks with Edinson Cavani regarding a new deal? Cavani joined on a one-year deal last summer, but there is a 12-month option available that Man Utd can trigger. pic.twitter.com/LiYR8qbJUr – Goal (@goal) February 19, 2021

The Premier League table runner-up can extend Cavani’s working paper for another year based on an agreed clause. But first, the club would like to discuss how the former PSG star envisions his future.

Cavani has also recently been linked to the Argentinian club Boca Juniors. In his current condition he could still play at the highest level in European football for 1-2 years without any problems.

In the Joker role, Cavani has already scored six goals in 17 appearances – Anthony Martial, who is usually the starting line-up in the striker’s position, can only look back on four goals in 19 league games.