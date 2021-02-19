Obliged in the final spurt of the summer transfer window Manchester United Edinson Cavani, then without a club, as an (expensive) back-up striker. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is satisfied with the previous performance of the 34-year-old Uruguayan and therefore wants to expand his one-year contract.
“All I can say is that Edinson does his job very well, I’m impressed with him and he has fitted into the group very well,” said Solksjaer on Friday (via Sky Sports). “We will of course sit down and speak to him in the near future to see his plans and our plans.”
The Premier League table runner-up can extend Cavani’s working paper for another year based on an agreed clause. But first, the club would like to discuss how the former PSG star envisions his future.
Cavani has also recently been linked to the Argentinian club Boca Juniors. In his current condition he could still play at the highest level in European football for 1-2 years without any problems.
In the Joker role, Cavani has already scored six goals in 17 appearances – Anthony Martial, who is usually the starting line-up in the striker’s position, can only look back on four goals in 19 league games.