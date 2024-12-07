The Premier League continues its course and this Saturday December 7

They will measure their strength in the Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 14 of the championship.

Manchester United – Nottingham Forest

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester United occupies the position number 13 of the Premier League standings with 19 points, while

Nottingham Forest occupies the position number 7 of the table with 22 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Manchester United has a record of 17

goals in favor

and 15

goals against which have meant 5 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost. Nottingham Forest comes into the match having scored 16 goals and conceded 16, which has resulted in 6 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, Manchester United has achieved 4 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses at home, while Nottingham Forest has achieved 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest today

The match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest corresponding to the day Day 14 The Premier League takes place today, Saturday, December 7, at Old Trafford. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester United schedule, the Nottingham Forest schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.