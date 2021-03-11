United: The ‘Red Devils’ arrive with renewed spirits after winning in the Manchester derby to a City that had more than 20 consecutive games winning. Also, United are undefeated at home in this competition, which he won in 2017 under the direction of José Mourinho. The controversy this week has centered on some statements from the Cavani’s father in which he hinted that his son would have decided to go to Boca. The Uruguayan will not be here today due to injury, like Van de Beek, Pogba, Rashford, Jones, Mata and De Gea for their paternity.

As to follow: Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese is key in the game, in the definition and in the ball plays United stopped.