Manchester United reached their first final under Erik ten Hag by beating Nottingham Forest handily in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The Red Devils have been in for a brilliant moment following painful losses to Brighton and Brentford earlier this season. Now, thanks to this very good present, they are firmly in the race to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League but they are still alive in the FA Cup and Europa League. In turn, in the event of certain results, they can fully immerse themselves in the fight for the Premier League title.
However, being in so many competitions at the same time, the month of February will be very intense for the team led by the Dutch coach who will have the difficult task of maintaining balance in a squad that was hit by injuries to key players. Like Christian Eriksen.
Below we present Manchester United’s fixture before the duel against Newcastle for the Carabao Cup final, which includes some important duels as well as the series against Barcelona for the UEFA Europa League.
After a great match, where the result was a two-goal tie, both teams will meet again in the next round of the Premier League.
Now, Leeds will be without Jesse March, who was in charge of the team until the last days when he was fired. In the updates of both teams they are practically opposite. The Red Devils are fighting for the title while the team whose main color is white is in a difficult situation regarding relegation.
The intensity will increase when the Red Devils must travel to Barcelona to visit the Blaugrana team at the Camp Nou in the round of 32 of the Europa League.
It is the Culé team that has the advantage in the last matches, since they were victorious in the last four games between the two. This series could possibly be a Champions League match next season as the two teams are on their way to qualifying for the next edition.
Immediately after the trip to Catalonia, the Red Devils will have to face off against the Foxes in what could be a very difficult game for Ten Hag’s team.
Leicester have had a very weak performance this season especially in the defensive aspect and taking into account the offensive power of the red team at present this can be a duel with many goals.
This return match will be key to determining the aspirations of the Old Trafford team for the second half of the season. A positive result would further inspire those led by Erik ten Hag.
United’s last victory over the Blaugrana team was at Old Trafford in 2008 when Paul Scholes scored the only goal of the Champions League semi-final match that sent the team led at the time by Sir Alex Ferguson to the final in Moscow against Chelsea that he would end up winning on penalties.
Two of the teams that have improved the most over the course of this season will meet at the historic Wembley Stadium.
Both teams are in the fight to qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League and both are getting it so far but a victory in this final would be an important psychological boost for this second part of the season.
#Manchester #United #match #schedule #Carabao #Cup #final #including #duels #Barcelona
Leave a Reply