“I think football has become a commercial business worldwide,” Rangnick said. “Certainly in England where any rich person or company can buy a club, as long as they meet the requirements. That’s a fact. But I have also noticed in recent months that this is a club with a huge tradition and with a close relationship with the fans, the city and the region.”

,,Louis himself, as an experienced coach, has previously chosen to sign a contract here and he should have known in advance if he thinks so,” said Rangnick. Van Gaal was Man United’s coach from 2014 to 2016. In his last season he won the FA Cup with the club, but was fired shortly afterwards. The Portuguese José Mourinho succeeded him.

Ten Hag is among the candidates to become head coach in Manchester after the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of November. The German Rangnick will take over his duties until the end of the season and then take on an advisory role. See also Espanyol and Rayo, two mirrors for Vicente Moreno

#Manchester #United #manager #responds #Louis #van #Gaals #criticism