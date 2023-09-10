Sunday, September 10, 2023
Manchester United makes decision on Antony after complaint of abuse by his ex-girlfriend

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester United makes decision on Antony after complaint of abuse by his ex-girlfriend

Anthony

Anthony.

Anthony.

The Brazilian is in the eye of the hurricane.

The Brazilian player Antony Matheus do Santos will delay your return to Manchester United in order to face accusations of mistreatment of his ex-girlfriend in Brazil, the English club reported in a statement.

Manchester United “recognizes the accusations made against Antony” and has agreed with the footballer to postpone his return until the matter is clarified.
From bad to worse

“Players who have not participated in international matches must return to training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice to address the allegations,” the club states in its note.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of protecting all those involved in this situation and the impact that these types of accusations have on survivors of abuse,” he adds.

The forward, who was removed from the Brazilian team for the same reason, has confirmed for his part that he has agreed with the team to take “a period of absence” while he attends to the police investigation.

Anthony

Antony (right), Manchester United player.

“It was a mutual decision to avoid distractions for my teammates and unnecessary controversies for the club,” he says.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of and I will fully cooperate with the Police to help them find the truth. I hope to return to play as soon as possible,” he adds in a note released in the United Kingdom.
