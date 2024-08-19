He Manchester United are not considering signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with their attention instead turning to Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, reports in Germany claim.
The Red Devils are looking to add midfield reinforcements to Erik ten Hag’s squad, joining the impressive management that has brought Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Old Trafford.
A 1-0 win over Fulham got United’s Premier League campaign off to the perfect start courtesy of a late Zirkzee goal on his debut, and a particularly pleasing aspect for Ten Hag was the form levels of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo. The former has been widely linked with a move after a difficult 2023/24 campaign.
Scott McTominay came on in the dying minutes of the game to help United break through the defensive line, but Ugarte has been targeted to add further depth to Ten Hag’s options.
The Uruguayan has been left out of PSG’s squad for the Ligue 1 clash with Le Havre on Friday night as talks with United continue. Sky Germany’s journalist, Florian Plettenberg, insists he remains the desired player and not De Jong’s long-term target.
Links with United have resurfaced in recent weeks, due to Barcelona’s financial problems, but it is said that no new contact has been made regarding a move to Manchester. A possible transfer is not even being considered, as there are other options on the table, even if the Ugarte transfer falls through.
FC Barcelona have always publicly stressed that De Jong is not for sale and the player’s commitment to the club appears unwavering despite being owed a significant amount of money.
His teammate Raphinha has also been linked with a possible move to the Old Trafford outfit if Antony or Jadon Sancho end up leaving the 13-time Premier League winners before the August 30 deadline. However, the Brazilian may need convincing that leaving Spain is the right move for his career.
